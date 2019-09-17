This is huge news for regional snackers, as Dot's irresistible original recipe -- buttery, garlicky, vaguely cheesy -- ballooned into a full-blown craze since launching in 2012. The twisty rods began in Dorothy “Dot” Henke's Velva, N.D., kitchen, but they're now widely available at grocery and Target stores.

What do we know about Southwestern-seasoned Dot's? Very little! The company revealed the new flavor Tuesday morning via Instagram:

We reached out to the Dot's marketing department with important Qs like when, where, and gimme, gimme, gimme, but haven't heard back yet.

We'll update this post with appropriate urgency once we do.