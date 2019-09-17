It's happening: Dot's Pretzels is rolling out a 2nd flavor!
Dot's Homestyle Pretzels -- the North Dakota snack manufacturer whose addictive signature treat has taken the Midwest by storm -- is about to roll out a second flavor: Southwest-style!
This is huge news for regional snackers, as Dot's irresistible original recipe -- buttery, garlicky, vaguely cheesy -- ballooned into a full-blown craze since launching in 2012. The twisty rods began in Dorothy “Dot” Henke's Velva, N.D., kitchen, but they're now widely available at grocery and Target stores.
What do we know about Southwestern-seasoned Dot's? Very little! The company revealed the new flavor Tuesday morning via Instagram:
Some of you have waited 7 years for this moment...... Some of you have asked over and over for another flavor.... And today is the day that you find out that we are launching our 2nd flavor!!!! ��DOT'S SOUTHWEST STYLE PRETZELS�� #DotsPretzels #BestPretzelEver #NewFlavor #ComingSoon
We reached out to the Dot's marketing department with important Qs like when, where, and gimme, gimme, gimme, but haven't heard back yet.
We'll update this post with appropriate urgency once we do.