It's finally here: Hot Indian Foods' new skyway location is now open
Want to get HI on your lunch break?
You can! After a pre-opening party last week, Hot Indian Foods is officially dishing out Indurritos and Indi Frites in the Minneapolis skyway, according to a Monday morning Facebook post.
The new Hot Indian -- located at 801 Marquette Ave. -- has been in the works since November. It's the latest in a pretty speedy expansion; the fast-growing fast-casual chain started out as a food truck in 2013 before adding a stand at Midtown Global Market, along with stalls at the State Fair and Target Field. There's also a Mall of America location on the way.
In the skyway, as with HI's MGM eatery, discounts await for the thrifty and bold: You can bust out a Bollywood dance move to save a buck on your order.
There's a reason they were this year's CP pick for Best Cheap Eats.
