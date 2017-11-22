It's Cocktailian time, folks -- the booziest bash of the year

We do too! So on December 7, we're bringing together a whole bunch of distillers both local (Copperwing, Lawless, Tattersall) and national for the fourth annual City Pages Cocktailian.

We'll have so many signature drink samples at this year's cocktail celebration: Pineapple Gin Fizz (hello), Midcilantro Night's Dream (yum), Wiscosmopolitan (gimme), Vodsky Gimlet (I'm getting so thirsty), Cranberry Crisp (seasonal!), and more. Bittercube's running the show at an interactive station where you'll learn the "Seven Pillars of Craft Cocktails."

And don't worry, folks -- we wouldn't want you doing all that drinking on an empty stomach. Notable locals will be dishing out some of their finest cocktail accompaniments: Think Pat's Tap's spiced rum soaked vanilla pound cake, a show-stopping salt cod brandade from Red Stag Supper Club, macarons from Cherry on Top Confections, and all kinds of cheesy perfection from the folks at Frank from Philly & Andrea Pizza.

Plus, this is music to our ears: We'll have live music from renowned musician JT Bates -- you know him as "the hardest working drummer in the Twin Cities."

Sounds great, right? Get those tickets here before they're gone.

City Pages Cocktailian presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet

December 7th; 6–10 p.m.

Renaissance Minneapolis Depot, 225 South Third Ave., Minneapolis

6 p.m. VIP entry: $50

7 p.m. GA entry: $30

cocktailian.citypages.com