It's almost Galentine's Day, and these are all the waffles you need to eat

Amen, Leslie Knope, amen. The Parks & Recreation character’s love of breakfast food and female friendship manifested in her celebration of Galentine’s Day on February 13th, when she’d celebrate by enjoying a waffle-heavy breakfast with her closest friends. This year, mark the occasion with some quality waffle-and-gal time at one (or more) of these spots.

Birchwood Café

You can’t talk about Twin Cities waffles without mentioning Birchwood Café; their savory waffle is the stuff dreams are made of (take that, Maltese Falcon). Changing with the seasons—Birchwood recognizes eight of them—the winter savory waffle is packed with kale, quinoa, and feta and comes topped with a mosaic of deliciousness: orange marmalade, lemon rosemary butter, sunflower seeds, a sunny side-up egg, bacon lardons, maple syrup, and powdered sugar. The savory waffle is available throughout the, so you and your gals can celebrate waffles ’n friendship whenever you want, morning or night. We think Leslie Knope would approve. 3311 E. 25th St., Minneapolis; 612-722-4474, birchwoodcafe.com

Mickey’s Diner

We also think Leslie would cotton to the old Girl Scout song that says, “A circle is round/It has no end/That’s how long I want to be your friend.” Only, in her Pawnee Goddesses version, she’d replace "circle" with "waffle." Mickey’s Diner also has no end, so to speak. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, you and your gals can get a waffle fix whenever (because breakfast is also served anytime, as God intended). Get cozy at the counter, and try their classic Belgian waffle or the dressed-up pecan waffle. Want even more? Don’t worry, you can add strawberries and whipped cream to your order. 36 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-698-0259, mickeysdiningcar.com



Hazel’s Northeast

Meat waffle doesn’t rhyme with meat raffle—so close!—but it might as well. This waffle from Hazel’s will make you feel like a raffle winner: it’s infused with bacon, ham, and cheddar jack cheese and is available at breakfast, brunch, and lunch. Definitely something Ron Swanson could get behind. If you want a treat that's more vegetarian-friendly, go for their classic Belgian waffle served with whipped butter. For a little extra, add berry compote and whipped cream. 2859 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-4778, hazelsnortheast.com

Groundswell

Combine breakfast and tea time with Groundswell’s Earl Grey waffle. Infused with the classic tea and topped with oh-so-proper lemon curd, berries, local honey, and whipped cream, it’s a refreshing delight. Their classic is a bit crunchier, with candied pepitas, sunflower seeds, and maple syrup joining the berries and whipped cream. And weekend brunch takes things to another level. Have you ever wondered, “Why hasn’t anyone combined waffles and poutine? Why can’t I begin my day with cheese curds, sausage gravy, and a buttermilk-cornmeal waffle?” Well, Groundswell did it—and added sweet potatoes to boot. 1340 Thomas Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-6466, groundswellmn.com

When it comes to waffles, Barbette's always a safe bet. Barbette

Barbette

If you like to mull over your waffle order, then Barbette is the place for you, where an entire section of the menu dedicated to waffles makes this trim French restaurant a perfect staging ground for your Galentine’s Day celebrations. There’s a preparation here to please everyone: Keep it classic with just a drizzle of maple syrup, or dress things up a bit with the blueberry compote and lemon curd. Or go a more savory route with the waffle topped with bacon, chocolate, and whipped cream. Barbette dishes up these waffles and so much more from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, so get your waffle fix whenever the Galentine’s feeling strikes. 1600 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-827-5710, barbette.com

Capital View Café and Catering

Two words: churro waffle. What more do you need to head to Capital View Café for your waffle extravaganza? OK, what about their loaded waffle, which comes smothered in an assortment of berries, bananas, and whipped cream, or the full-on savory chicken waffle? And don’t worry about fitting a visit into your schedule. They serve breakfast all day long. 637 S. Smith Ave., St. Paul; 651-290-0218, capitalviewcafe.com

Treat yo'self to this super-sweet s'mores waffle Black: Coffee and Waffle Bar

Black: Coffee and Waffle Bar

For the ultimate waffle celebration, head to one of Black: Coffee and Waffle Bar’s locations. Sweet or savory, restrained or over-the-top—there’s something for everyone to enjoy here. The Muddsucker is dusted with powdered sugar and cinnamon and finished with raw sugar, honey, and whipped cream. Topped with ham and Swiss cheese, One Bad Pig satisfies the savory tooth. Or, create a build-it-yourself waffle for your friend that’s a unique expression of your bond. Especially if your bond involves a cheesecake filling. Multiple locations, blackcoffeeandwaffle.com

The New Louisiana Café

New Louisiana’s Caramel Apple Crisp Waffle is the kind of treat tailor-made for decadent breakfasts. The folks here top their malted waffle with cooked cinnamon apples, a drizzle of caramel, and some whipped cream. On top of that is some of their house-made granola and a sweet dusting of cinnamon sugar. If however, you or one of your friends wants something a little less sweet, know that you can have a waffle plain with one of the breakfast combos. 613 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-221-9140, newlouisianacafe.com