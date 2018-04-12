Not just asking because of that whole there's-a-foot-of-snow-in-the-forecast thing -- though, that's horrific! -- but also because that's when a new Parlour Bar will open its doors on West 7th, according to Eater Twin Cities.

The St. Paul sibling to the cozy little subterranean craft cocktail lounge in Minneapolis' North Loop has been in the works since October. It's the latest from executive chef Mike DeCamp, whose Jester Concepts also owns Parlour Minneapolis' upstairs neighbor, Borough, along with Monello and Constantine. And if you have Wild playoff tickets, you might as well stop in -- situated at 267 W. 7th St., it's only a few blocks from Xcel Energy Center.

As for what you'll eat here -- besides those locally legendary double cheeseburgers -- Minneapolis/St. Paul Mag reports that the new Parlour will serve up totally different, expanded menu with more meats (fried chicken livers, king crab and avocado-topped soft scrambled eggs) and also dressed-up veggies (a green goddess wedge salad with barbecue sunflower seeds).

It also has very pretty floors.