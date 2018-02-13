It's all happening: The Uptown Minneapolis cat cafe has an opening date

It should, except that a certain City Pages staffer, who shall remain nameless, used up our monthly—and, frankly, yearly—allotment of cat puns on Friday's post about a Minnesota feline with a world-record-setting number of toes who may or may not speak English.

So this is what I'm reduced to. Delivering the following mews without a whisker of punnery. (Except for the two terrible puns that preceded this parenthetical. I had to do something.)

Here it is, sans any sort of fun. The Cafe Meow—Minnesota's first cat cafe—will celebrate its grand opening this Friday, February 16th.

The location is 2323 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis. The event goes from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

There's a Facebook event here.

Going forward, their hours will be Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. They're closed Mondays.

Okay! That's it! Go get a cup of coffee and look at some adoptable cats. Have fun.

Here's a video of some of them.

The Cafe Meow

2323 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis