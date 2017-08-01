It doesn't look good for Loring Pasta Bar

Minneapolis' Loring Pasta Bar has closed.

In an email sent late Monday, management informed employees to collect their final paychecks on Tuesday.

"All of your contributions are greatly valued. Thank you for the privilege of working with us," concludes the email, which was shared with City Pages by a former employee.

The future of the popular Dinkytown restaurant is unclear. A sign above the front entrance currently reads "CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICED [sic]."

Multiple calls and emails to management were not immediately returned.

Loring Pasta Bar originally opened in 2001.

"The Loring Pasta Bar has opened in Dinkytown, and you've gotta see it," City Pages food critic Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl raved at the time. "The space is nothing short of breathtaking. Imagine a giant, swirly art-glass paperweight, as seen from inside."

Loring's owner, Jason McLean, sold the mostly dormant Varsity Theater last month for $2.51 million. Dan Lee, an executive with new owners Downtown Properties, promises concerts and events will soon return to the nearby venue.

McLean is alleged to have sexually abused five female students while he was an instructor with the Children's Theatre Company Co. in the 1980s, according to civil lawsuits filed in 2015 and 2016.