Iron Fork 2018: This year, it's all about brunch

Think about it—it's breakfast and it's lunch. It's an excuse to roll out of bed a little later, to pair your eggs with a spicy vodka drink.

And this year, for the first time, it's the theme of City Pages Iron Fork.

That's right, y'all: We're buttering the griddles and firing up the toasters with some of the best chefs in the Twin Cities to see who can create the best brunch dish. The catch is that they'll all have to work in a secret ingredient revealed by The Wedge & Linden Hills Co-op.

On the spirits stage, the town's top bartenders are gonna shake things up in a head-to-head competition for the title of Absolut Mixologist. And all the while, you'll be enjoying signature bites from more than 25 local restaurants as you sip samples of featured booze.

Discounted pre-sale tickets GA ($20) are available through midnight on October 2 and include food, beer, wine, and liquor sampling. Upgrade to VIP tickets ($35) and get early entry from 6 to 7 p.m., along with access to preferred third-level seating (the best sightlines in the house), exclusive food and drink options, and private cash bars with expedited service.

All you have to do?

1. Click here.

2. Use the promo code BRUNCH.



It's easier than making an actual brunch reservation! But snag your tickets soon—it'll be $30 for GA and $45 for VIP starting October 3.

City Pages Iron Fork presented by Coldwell Banker Burnet

Thursday, November 8

International Market Square

275 Market St., Minneapolis

7 p.m. doors (ends at 10 p.m.)

$25 - $55

21+