Iron Fork 2017: It's a food truck face-off, and early bird tickets are on sale now

City Pages Iron Fork is back -- and this year, we're hosting a battle of the food trucks.

Some of the top mobile chefs in the Twin Cities will converge on International Market Square on November 2 to see who's the wheel deal, creating the best dish they can while using a secret ingredient revealed by Whole Foods. Bark and the Bite, Gastrotruck, Hibachi Daruma, Hot Indian Foods, and Chef Shack are all ready to bring their A-game.

While the competition heats up, you can feast on eclectic fare from more than 25 local restaurants -- Red Stag Supper Club, Pinstripes, Sea Salt, The Lynhall, Sonora Grill -- or satisfy your sweet tooth with T-Rex Cookies and La La Ice Cream. Insight Brewing is bringing the beer, Chateau St. Croix the wine, and Absolut will be keeping spirits high. In fact, the chefs don't get to have all the fun, as a handful of the best bartenders in the biz go head-to-head to take home the title of "Absolut Mixologist."

General admission tickets include food, beer, wine, and liquor sampling, and VIPs can take advantage of early entry, exclusive access to the third level, a private cash bar, and exclusive dishes and drinks.

Tickets are flyin' and these early bird prices won't last forever, so start your engines, ready your appetites, and get your tickets here, folks.

Iron Fork 2017

November 2

International Market Square

6 p.m. VIP entry, 7 p.m. GA entry

21+

More info: ironfork.citypages.com

RSVP on Facebook