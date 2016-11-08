Iron Fork 2016 revelers mug for the camera
Did you make it to the 2016 Iron Fork Taco Throwdown?
If not, you miseed a lot! You missed the best taquerias in town in a friendly showdown for the best of the best taco, (click here to find out the winner) samples of the best bites around, and of course, putting on funny props and dancing the night away.
Watch here, and see if you can spot your friends. And next year, grab a ticket. The giant glasses and feather boas await your sweet stylings.
