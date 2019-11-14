Inside the debut of Tattersall's chic new private party room, the Clover Club

“We constantly get asked about private spaces or [accommodating] large groups or renting the cocktail room,” says co-founder and chief officer Jon Kreidler. “But we don’t close down our cocktail room to the public, so we couldn’t take advantage of those opportunities.”

All that will change as of tomorrow, when the distillery’s brand-new event space will open for private parties (they’ve been accepting bookings since mid-October). Named for a vintage cocktail that Kreidler says “bartenders hate to make but customers love,” the Clover Club can accommodate up to 60 people for seated dinners, and more for a cocktail reception.

The space most recently housed an aerial arts studio, and it’s down the hall and around a couple of corners from the existing cocktail room (there are plenty of helpful signs pointing the way). Despite the physical separation from the main Tattersall space, the venue’s industrial chic vibe is similar, with a glitzy chandelier and bar that used to stand in Tattersall. Stacks of whiskey barrels are displayed behind a floor-to-ceiling window, and an Instagram-friendly mosaic wall is coming soon.

The obvious advantage of holding an event at Tattersall is the booze—customers can build their own menu from the cocktail room’s current list of over 50 drinks. Alternatively, they can work with the Clover Club’s head bartender to create a custom cocktail for their event.

On the food side, the Clover Club’s list of caterers features high-profile outfits like Crave and Chowgirls, plus boutique companies Quince and Fabulous Catering. A few local restaurants are included as well—for instance, you can pair your cocktails with a chip bar from Brasa or bite-sized teasers from Tongue in Cheek.

The Clover Club is planning to hold monthly “open hours” so the public can check out the new venue, and Kriedler expects to eventually host unique pop-up events. In the meantime, he’s excited to finally have an event space to offer to all those inquiring customers.

“It’s Tattersall in a more intimate setting,” he says. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time, and we’re excited for people to see it.”

Stacks of whiskey barrels enhance the venue's industrial-chic vibe. Stacy Brooks

The Clover Club at Tattersall Distilling

1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

612-584-4152