If Minnesotans want New Glarus, they still have to cross state lines and enter any building in Wisconsin that sells literally anything. Seriously, it's probably in the checkout counter at Kohl's.

This ongoing deprivation will make Minnesotans sympathetic with a group of visitors who showed up at the New Glarus brewery in the early hours of Monday morning.

The visitors are cows. The cows have spots.

DO YOU GET IT?

The appearance of bovine brewing enthusiasts who happen to represent the name of New Glarus' best-selling beer was not lost on the company, which shared surveillance images to its Facebook page.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the cows ate some grass, "hung out," and "pooped" during their brewery visit, before a sheriff's deputy showed up to... well, this being Wisconin, probably to ask them if they'd been drinking that evening.

If you've ever wondered what it looks like when a mini-herd of cows mills about in a parking lot while a sheriff's deputy makes light pursuit, it looks like this:

Everyone's having a good time with the cow scene, which honestly seems a little unfair, considering how cops and internet commenters reacted last time you and your friends ate grass and shit in a brewery parking lot.

All 16 Heifers were returned to their home later that morning, per the Journal Sentinel, and the rumor their attorney is preparing a statement about this being a protest over royalty checks for using their image does not exist... but it should?