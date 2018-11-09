Indeed Brewing is building a second brewery/taproom... in Wisconsin!

The Journal Sentinel had the scoop this very morning: The six-year-old northeast Minneapolis brewery is building a 10-barrel brewery and taproom in Milwaukee (530 S. 2nd St.). After renovations—including the installation of a shuffleboard table and a late-1800s era bar salvaged from an old Hamm's bar in Minnesota—they hope to open by June.

"We plan to put roots down, be local and have some of our story written in Wisconsin," Indeed co-founder Tom Whisenand told the paper, adding that he sees the state as the logical next move for the growing beer brand.

They plan to hire about 20 newbies, including a head brewer, for the Milwaukee facility, which will let the brewery increase production and experiment with new styles. The taproom itself will seat just under 100 and have a beer garden. (Remember when it wasn't snowing?)

Unlike the Northeast taproom, it'll also have a TV for airing Brewers, Bucks, and Packers games: "It's part of the culture here," Whisenand said.

Indeed was CP's 2013 "Best New Brewery" pick and snagged "Best Brewery" honors in 2014 and 2015, so it goes without saying: We'll be day tripping (or, more likely, weekend-tripping) to Milwaukee ourselves as soon as June rolls around.