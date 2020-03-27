In other bad news: Ginger Hop and Honey call it quits

They're closing the doors -- for good, not just for the length of the COVID-19 stay-at-home order -- this Saturday, March 28. Honey, its beloved subterranean sister nightclub, will also close.

Open since 2009 and home to a killer happy hour, Ginger Hop was a northeast Minneapolis favorite for pan-Asian flavor and bar fare with a twist.

And Honey -- our Best Night Club of 2019 -- was objectively one of Minneapolis's most fun clubs, where depending on the day you'd catch DJ sets or a poetry reading or some kind of fun queer dance night. You know Flip Phone? It got its start and really came into its own there.

The Ginger Hop and Honey team didn't elaborate on the reasons for the sudden closure, but we have to imagine it's somehow related to, you know, [gestures wildly at everything].

"Well everyone, it’s been a great ride!" their short farewell post read. "It’s all because of you that Ginger Hop and Honey were so successful for over a decade!" We've reached out for more info and will update as we have it.

They're encouraging you to stop in and say your goodbyes.