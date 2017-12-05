In honor of Kelis, this limited-edition Milkjam milkshake brings all the boys to the yard

Kelis -- she of the 2003 smash hit single "Milkshake" -- will be in town this Saturday for a Red Bull Sound Select Showcase at the Skyway Theatre.

First, lest you've forgotten, let's all pause for a moment and recall what an undeniable jam that track is:

Hell yeah. Easily a top 10 contender for "sexiest songs about food."

Saturday's show was curated by Greenroom Magazine, who are making the milkshake magic last all week long. They're collaborating with the ice cream gurus at Milkjam Creamery to bring you "Better Than Yours," a boozy 24 Karrot ice cream shake with rum, caramel whip, and honeycomb.

Now, no, it isn't anything like the milkshake recipe Kelis shared with Refinery29 back in September -- that one was a zesty mix of ginger beer, Bailey's, chocolate ice cream, candied ginger, and cayenne. Milkjam's sounds sweet and simple and looks a little extra, a fitting tribute to one of the most ubiquitous and enduring tracks of the early 2000s (and the singer behind it).

Will it bring all the boys to the yard? Could it be what the guys go crazy for? Only time will tell. But you can get it all week long at their South Minneapolis shop: 2743 Lyndale Ave. S.