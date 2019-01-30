If you're going outside today, you might as well go somewhere that's giving you a discount
It is, pardon my French, unbearably fucking cold outside today.
And while plenty of places have (100 percent justifiably) opted to close down during these extremely subzero temps, not everyone has. Some are even offering deals if you stop by.
Below are a handful of places we spotted offering vortex discounts to the brave/unfortunate souls who have to venture out in our record-breaking winter.
Is your eatery doing something you don't see listed? Shoot us an email, Tweet, or Facebook message; we'll be updating throughout the vortex.
- Pick up a free coffee with your pastry purchase at Alma from now until the vortex has finished exacting its revenge. ("Bundle up. Be safe. Eat well.")
- Cargo Food Authority is extending their $1 draft beer deal from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday the 31th. (It's generally 5-6 p.m. weekdays).
- Lettuce Entertain You group's Twin Cities area eateries (Big Bowl, Wildfire, Twin City Grill) are offering free Grubhub delivery through Thursday, January 31.
- Cantina Laredo MOA is offering a complimentary cup of Sopa de Tortilla with a purchase of any entree.
- At Mortimer's, from 9 p.m. until close, however many degrees below 0 the weather is, that's the percentage you'll get to take off any Jameson, Altos, or Absolut drink. Thermostat readings every hour will determine the price for the next hour, so "let’s cheer for record cold! If it gets to -100°F, free Jameson!"
- All of Hot Indian Foods' locations are staying open through the vortex, and you can warm up with a free Chai at any of them.
- South Lyndale Liquors is closing early, but before they do, you can get 15 percent off your haul by mentioning the super secret code.