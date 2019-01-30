And while plenty of places have (100 percent justifiably) opted to close down during these extremely subzero temps, not everyone has. Some are even offering deals if you stop by.

Below are a handful of places we spotted offering vortex discounts to the brave/unfortunate souls who have to venture out in our record-breaking winter.

Is your eatery doing something you don't see listed? Shoot us an email, Tweet, or Facebook message; we'll be updating throughout the vortex.