Ichigo Tokyo Crepes to fill empty spot left by Fish Bowl Poké in south Minneapolis

Yet that's exactly what happened when they vacated their space next to Ramen Kazama as of September 22. Commenters on a post announcing the closure (dated the 16th of last month) on the restaurant’s official Facebook page were quick to suggested it sat dormant as much as a week prior to the stated closure date.

Even as Poké’s people played coy about their replacement, the news came out quickly: Those familiar with Keg and Case’s pop-up regulars will be ecstatic to hear the former raw fish spot will be helmed by none other than Ichigo Tokyo Crepes.

Over the phone, Ichigo’s Mia Oi (whom Poké’s people later called “the queen of crepes”) told City Pages the vast majority of her pop-up menu will remain available at the creperie's new, permanent location alongside the formidable ramen shop. This includes Oi's playful sweet variations wrapped like cones and decorated with slices of Ichigo's eponymous strawberry topping. Not only will those come along to the new spot, so too will all the savory specialties – like a Ham and Cheese and her Chicken Sesame Ginger crepe.

Oi anticipates she’ll have everything up and running by “late October or early November”… except for maybe an ice cream topping detail. She says the frozen garnish tidbit might take a little longer to get in place.

Until the shop is open, fans can still find the creperie's offerings at Keg and Case “if they’ll have her," Oi laughed. She says the best route to find out where she’ll be before the grand opening at West 34th Street is to keep tabs on socials, of course.