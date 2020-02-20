An image of the red sign posted on the restaurant's door appeared on the Reddit image sharing site Imgur on Wednesday. The ominous-looking notice was dated February 13 and signed by city health commissioner Gretchen Musicant.

Ichiddo did not respond to email requests for comment, and a phone call to the Dinkytown location -- one of four in the Twin Cities metro area -- went unanswered, but the restaurant took steps that allowed it to reopen Wednesday, according to city spokesman Casper Hill.

During the February 13 visit, an inspector found "a number of violations," including food prepared the previous day resting at room temperature, improper thawing and cooling, insufficient handwashing procedures, and bare hands touching "ready to eat" food items, among other shortcomings, according to Hill.

Those deficiencies would've hurt Ichiddo's overall safety score, but it was "evidence of significant pest activity" -- namely: "mouse droppings" -- that led the inspector to halt the restaurant's operations immediately. Hill credited Ichiddo with a speedy reaction.

"The inspector on site closed it, came to the office to file some paperwork, went back to the closed restaurant, and found cleaning operations already taking place," Hill says. "They were quick to address the situation."

Hill says after proving it had "remedies" for the inspector's findings, Ichiddo was given permission to continue operation, and "reopened late [Wednesday] morning."

Previous inspections of the restaurant's University Avenue location -- now available through the city's inspection database -- found occasional issues with food storage or dishwashing, both of which were also documented earlier this month, but no mention of any evidence of mice.

Ichiddo also has locations on Eat Street in south Minneapolis, Highland Park in St. Paul, Roseville, and one outlet in Henderson, Nevada.