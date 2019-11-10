Case in point: Bebe Zito.

“We are finally getting a home! We could not be more thrilled to add to the Lowry Hill East community,” wrote Ben Spangler, in announcing to the world the ice cream purveyors’ shift from pop-up dominators to a permanent shop at 22nd and Lyndale in south Minneapolis.

Spangler and co-owner Gabriella Grant decided to go all in on Bebe Zito, all at once. Their “ice cream bebe” has not only found a home in the former Fox Den Salon space near Franklin and Lyndale; the pair, who’ve been dating for a couple years now after finding common ground in a totally justifiable passion for ice cream, are getting hitched. (Spangler proposed at the site of their new shop, mid-photo-shoot.)

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of trying Bebe Zito’s zany flavors—Thai tea, a vegan black coconut, blueberry cheesecake with yuzu and pistachio, or “Mushroom and Waffle,” to name a few—take heart in Spangler’s pedigree as both a chef-turned-ice cream baron and the brains behind Milkjam’s first menu.

Until the shop opens—target: “winter 2019”—Bebe Zito will continue to refine their flavors at the pop-ups their fans have come to know and love.

Though most Fridays they can be found lurking and hawking by the pick-up spot for Black Market St. Paul (511 Smith Ave. S., St. Paul), Bebe Zito’s next regularly scheduled appearances will be around the corner from their soon-to-be home.

Find them Sunday evening, November 17, at Caffetto from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, at Lowry Hill Meats from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They’ll be “slinging samples and selling pints,” including a “new and improved” version of the uBe-Bebe—their (timely) take on Thanksgiving’s candied sweet potatoes, served in ice cream form. Theirs is jazzed up with purple ube sweet potatoes, caramel, a little bit o’ streusel, and some pecans for good measure.

Bebe Zito

704 W. 22nd St., Minneapolis