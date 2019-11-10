comScore
‘Ice cream whisperers’ Bebe Zito are going brick-and-mortar

Monday, November 11, 2019 by Sarah Brumble in Food & Drink
Bebe Zito's Purple Cane, Vanilla, and Berry Queen ice creams decked in Snozzberry sauce and fruit cookie crumble.

Some of the sweetest things in life spring from “obsession and gluttony,” amirite? 

Case in point: Bebe Zito

“We are finally getting a home! We could not be more thrilled to add to the Lowry Hill East community,” wrote Ben Spangler, in announcing to the world the ice cream purveyors’ shift from pop-up dominators to a permanent shop at 22nd and Lyndale in south Minneapolis.

Spangler and co-owner Gabriella Grant decided to go all in on Bebe Zito, all at once. Their “ice cream bebe” has not only found a home in the former Fox Den Salon space near Franklin and Lyndale; the pair, who’ve been dating for a couple years now after finding common ground in a totally justifiable passion for ice cream, are getting hitched. (Spangler proposed at the site of their new shop, mid-photo-shoot.)

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of trying Bebe Zito’s zany flavorsThai tea, a vegan black coconut, blueberry cheesecake with yuzu and pistachio, or “Mushroom and Waffle,” to name a fewtake heart in Spangler’s pedigree as both a chef-turned-ice cream baron and the brains behind Milkjam’s first menu. 

Until the shop openstarget: “winter 2019”Bebe Zito will continue to refine their flavors at the pop-ups their fans have come to know and love.

Though most Fridays they can be found lurking and hawking by the pick-up spot for Black Market St. Paul (511 Smith Ave. S., St. Paul), Bebe Zito’s next regularly scheduled appearances will be around the corner from their soon-to-be home.

Find them Sunday evening, November 17, at Caffetto from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, November 23, at Lowry Hill Meats from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. They’ll be “slinging samples and selling pints,” including a “new and improved” version of the uBe-Bebe—their (timely) take on Thanksgiving’s candied sweet potatoes, served in ice cream form. Theirs is jazzed up with purple ube sweet potatoes, caramel, a little bit o’ streusel, and some pecans for good measure. 

 

Bebe Zito
704 W. 22nd St., Minneapolis

