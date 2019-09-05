Back in March, I decided that publicly sharing my opinions on pizza in the Twin Cities was a good idea. But, being me, I approached the situation with negativity as I declared that Pizza Lucé -- though much beloved -- was not good pizza and only popular because of their catering, dietary accessibility, and convenience (though continuing to not deliver to north Minneapolis). After understandably being called out for my negativity and receiving requests for my recommendations for alternatives, I decided it was only right that I eat all the best pizza in the great cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and declare a winner.

I asked Minnesota Twitter™ to tell me what the best pizzas were and compiled the following list (in no particular order):

For fairness, I ordered a margarita or some cheese/tomato/basil-component pizza at every location in addition to trying other intriguing options. After finding myself in a three-way tie between equally delicious but different pizzas, I separated the best of the best based on establishment and style. But I stand by the fact that if you have pizza from any of these restaurants, you will be overjoyed.

Geek Love's Book of the Dead Abeer Syedah

Best Pizzas In the Twin Cities: Geek Love Cafe at Moon Palace Books

After requesting favorite pizzas and getting a bookstore for several responses, I was admittedly skeptical. But it only took one bite of the Travis McGee (pesto, tomato, mozzarella) and the Almanac of the Dead (garlic, roasted beets, habanero honey, and goat cheese), to know this place is special. The crust was flawlessly chewy and airy, but slightly crisp, topped with flavor combinations that were so clearly thoughtful and balanced. Every component felt traditional yet elevated.

What sets Geek Love apart from and above the other fantastic pizza joints in town is the experience: Nestled inside one of the best bookstores in the Cities, Geek Love offers everything from breakfast and coffee to beer, wine, and regionally sourced ingredients for their pizzas. They also serve optional vegan cheeses and toppings, organic fresh vegetables, and even house-made gluten-free crusts upon request. Sometimes they have happy hours and pizza-by-the-slice specials, which you can enjoy on their spacious summer patio or indoors as you read a book or enjoy some live music. Also, there’s off-street parking and we all know how critical that is. I thought about those pizzas for days and can’t wait to find my way into Moon Palace in the winter, grab a book, grab a drink, grab a slice, and get cozy. -- geeklovecafe.com

Vegan options? Yes

Gluten-free? Yes

Halal? No

Delivery? No

Boludo's Pera pizza Abeer Syedah

Best Twist on the Classic: Boludo Empanadas

Boludo’s pizza was a spiritual experience. Per recommendations, I ordered the Peras pizza, a combination of pear, gorganzola, dill, and pine nuts that was truly life-changing. The crust, a perfect marriage of crunch and chewiness, could honestly be eaten on its own. And if you, like me, are feeling a little wild, you might dunk the crust in the chimichurri they serve with their famed empanadas. All the other pizzas are also fantastic but if you have to choose one, go with Peras. I’m not sure if dill and pears are the most classic toppings on a pizza but can we please make them be? If you can find seating inside the modest space, sit down and eat your pie then and there, as it’s best hot out of the oven. Though it’s not pizza, definitely save a little room for their churro doughnuts or flan for dessert. -- boludoempanadas.com

Vegan options? No

Gluten-free? Yes ($2 upcharge)

Halal? No

Delivery? No

The Beverly at Trattoria Mucci's Instagram / Mucci's Italian

Best Classic Pie: Mucci’s Italian

Her name was Beverly. We met in Minneapolis. She was hot and a little salty. (I’m sorry, I had to.) I’m talking, of course, about the Beverly pizza from Mucci’s Italian in Minneapolis, aka “Trattoria Mucci.” The set of deceptively simple cheeses (mascarpone, mozzarella, and pecorino) topped with fresh cracked black pepper and a grilled lemon means you may gloss over this pie in favor of something more extravagant, but let me tell y’all: Beverly is the one for you. The cheeses are layered on top of an airy crust that’s been wood-fired to a perfect crispness. When augmented by pepper and lemon, the final combo makes for an irresistible pie that’s really going to disrupt your financial planning this month. Mucci’s also has a St. Paul location with a different and equally delicious menu so everyone in the Twin Cities can conveniently try them out! -- muccisitalian.com

Vegan options? No

Gluten-free? Yes ($2 upcharge)

Halal? No

Delivery? No

Football Pizza's unique combination of toppings and vibrant green dipping sauce occupies its own place in local pizza culture Instagram / Football Pizza Truck

Honorable Mention: Football Pizza by Crescent Moon Bakery

This might not be the pizza of everyone’s childhood, but it is the pizza of mine. Putting cheese on leftover naan and dunking it in hari chutney is the diaspora meal your local brown kid is writing spoken-word poetry about. That’s what the Afghani establishment Crescent Moon Bakery captures in its famous “football pizza.” Taking Afghani flatbread, adding toppings like gyro meat, eggplant, cheese, or pepperoni, and serving it with a side of herby green sauce feels as nostalgic to me as anything. Add halal options, delivery, and a spacious location on the street where my family first found our desi groceries when we moved to Minnesota, and you’ll come close to understanding why Football Pizza by Crescent Moon makes the joy of pizza accessible to so many communities and people. -- footballpizza.com

Vegan options? No

Gluten-free? No

Halal? Yes

Delivery? Yes

If you try any of these, let me know what you think on Twitter @AbeerSyedah. And note, plenty of the pizza on the list that wasn’t from the above four was super good; I will recommend to others and gladly eat again. To learn about others’ pizza recommendations, follow the cool people of Twin Cities Pizza Authority on Instagram @TwinCitiesPizzaAuthority.