If you want to really open -- and I mean OPEN -- a glass container of bubbling alcohol it’s time to study the dramatic art of sabrage.

The French are said to be the first to invent the technique under Napoleon. After the French Revolution, they apparently had an excess of champagne, giant blades, and things to celebrate, so the crafty oenophiles combined the three.

The basic premise of “sabering” a bottle involves running a blade (or screwdriver, credit card, or anything that can deliver a sharp bump) along the seam of a bottle to knock it open. Sabrage doesn’t just pop the cap or cork off, it physically rips off the top of the bottle shooting a glass rocket in an effervescent shower. How clean the break is depends on your preparation and technique.

To assist with the art, Dan Sobiech, a representative of the Boisset Collection wine group, shared his step-by-step method for popping a perfectly sabered bottle. Check out the video below to see a demonstration from earlier this month at Eat Street Social. Cafefully hone your skills (emphasis on "careully") over the next month and you shall be the coolest person at your New Year's Eve party.

Step 1: Chill the neck of the bottle on ice for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Remove the foil wrap and wire basket accoutrements if necessary.

Step 3: Find the bottle’s seams, i.e. the little lines left over from the manufacturer’s mold - there should be one on either side.

Step 4: Point bottle away from loved ones (or towards your enemies) and quickly run your saber along the seam towards the mouth.

Step 5: Yell “Viva la revolución!” or “Down with Trump!” at your discretion.