How militant management and Midwestern tastes killed Rosa Mexicano

I worked here shortly after it had originally opened, and I truly cannot say i'm surprised.

I started as a server. It was a rigorous, two-week, 6-8 hour per day classroom setting style training, with tests, mock service, and a "final" test before you made the cut.

My class started with around 25 or so, and I believe there were only 3 of us who made it all to way through when all was said and done. If you didn't have so much a the correct bottle opener, pen, or dark enough jeans (none of which were provided for you), you would be asked to leave training, sometimes to correct the "mistake", and sometimes asked not to come back at all.

It was extremely intense. You would think for those of us who made it through, the service would be stellar, which wasn't so. I believe that the reason service suffered was because we were always being watched with an ultra-extreme closeness, so it made people nervous.

It was completely common at the end of the night to find servers in tears and being reprimanded for something as harmless as asking a chef when an order would be ready, and equally as common for management to pull servers in their office mid-shift and fire them for not refilling someone's water that was 3/4 full.

It's hard to feel confident in your position when all you can think about is if you're going to lose your job at the drop of a hat, with no opportunity to correct yourself. Their militant management style made for uncomfortable/nervous employees, which led to the highest turnover rate I've seen in any restaurant (and I've worked in a lot!)

All that being said, some people liked the food, some didn't, and that's okay. Personally, I thought it was good, but that's beside the point.

I think ultimately the demise of Rosa comes down to pricepoint. It's hard enough to have a restaurant sustain for a lengthy period of time, but when it works, there's a reason.

We are Midwesterners, and that is key. When it comes to Mexican food, we are inundated with options for places to go, typically with 2-for-1 fishbowl margaritas and dollar tacos. That's how we roll (generally speaking) in Minnesota.

We are not accustomed/willing to pay $15 for one margarita, $35/plate and $15 for guac to boot. On the coasts, that's a totally different story. NYC and California locations do gangbusters. But here? Nope. That concept doesn't work. We're too modest for that kind of thing. And I mean that with all respect.

Overall, I think they could've had more success with huge adjustments to two things: Adjusting the price point, and re-structuring the insane managerial policies.

But, what's done is done. Bye, Rosa!