Hot Indian has brought Kati Rolls, a classic Indian street food, to Minneapolis

Just this week, the proprietors at Hot Indian were kind enough to bestow upon Minneapolis a revitalized menu. Long dependable for delivering reliably savory delights to our gaping maws, this menu has a little something extra, even for these pros: Kati Rolls.

According to, well, themselves, Hot Indian is the only place in Minnesota to serve this prominent Indian street food.

Kati Rolls resemble warm burritos, but slimmer. They’re kinda girthy, like a rope for hauling, and measure about eight inches long. Each comes wrapped in a layer of tin foil for portability, but its most important, edible binder involves perfectly baked roti. This blanket of golden bread (cooked til it’s bubbled and near-blistered in spots) holds together the Kati Rolls’ ingredients, but lends a delightful nutty and chewy dimension to the delicacy.

At present, Hot Indian offers three variations of Kati Rolls: one for omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans (respectively). All cost under $8 apiece, and leave you feeling like you’ve eaten a full entree, but without the rice.

Though all three offer similar accoutrement, gussying up the Chicken Roll with a little bit of light onion flavor (in addition to the obvious inclusion of marinated bird) dials up the latent brightness in Hot Indian’s salad (a mixture of cucumbers, tomato, cilantro, and chaat masala), while the Vegan Aloo Gobi Roll became almost smoky thanks to bonus cumin seeds and subbing in roasted cauliflower at the dish’s heart.

IRL Kati Rolls (featuring a cameo by Indian Biscuits creepin') are so sincerely delicious, folks. Sarah Brumble

We couldn’t pick between the two, so we got both. (We still can’t pick a favorite.)

Each had a balance of ingredients so simple yet ideal—vegetable, spices, a pop of protein if ya nasty, a burst of sauce (we recommend going “hot”)—that we could easily envision Kati Rolls becoming a go-to snack anytime we’re in the neighborhood.

Then, suddenly, despite the scrumptiousness of these Kati Rolls, we were suddenly, horrifically reminded of high school health class. Like Coach said, “The brighter the colors in your food, the more full of vitamins it is—probably.”

So, uh, take it from Coach: Hot Indian’s new Kati Rolls are (probably) good for you, too! We’re sorry/you’re welcome. Go ahead and order them all, and enjoy a guaranteed new favorite.



At the moment, find these Kati Rolls at Hot Indian’s Midtown Global Market location; soon they’ll make their way to Hot Indian’s skyway and Mall of America locations as well.

