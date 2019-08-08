Hot Indian Foods to fill Mama D’s-sized-hole at Global Market's State Fair booth

Mama D’s smoker could be found stocked with turkey legs, chicken, and ribs, accompanied by sides of greens, hushpuppies, and potato salad that sure didn’t suck. It didn’t take long for the spot to became a standout among an already stellar field of dining options in the Market.

But tragically, Brooks passed away recently, and her stand inside the Global Market closed in her wake. This left a Mama D’s-sized hole in the Global Market booth’s State Fair lineup from August 22 to 27, too. Luckily, Hot Indian Foods’ owner Amol Dixit and chef Janene Holig stepped up to fill in.

With only a few weeks weeks preparation to feed so many thousands of people, Dixit and Holig conceived two new dishes for fairgoers enjoyment: a pair of Kentikka Fried Chicken sliders (pictured above), drizzled with creamy tikka sauce, dressed with a “zinger slaw,” and the vegan Bhel Puri -- “a savory, crunchy, tangy snack mix “from the streets of Mumbai to the Fair of Minnesota” that’s served in a cone.

Hot Indian Foods will also serve hits from past years like Butter Chicken and Sweet Vegetable Samosas, along with favorite drinks to wash everything down like Thums Up cola, Limca citrus soda, and Frooti -- a mango juice box.

***

Hot Indian Foods' new vegan Bhel Puri Instagram / Hot Indian Foods

City Pages wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to everyone who’s feeling the loss of Destiny Brooks—from Midtown Global Market to the upcoming State Fair, and beyond.