HopCat's changing the name of its popular-but-controversial 'Crack Fries'

HopCat's Crack Fries on the other hand? Those things are not so wack. Named for their addictive nature, they've been the best-selling item for the beer-and-bar-food "anti-chain chain" since they opened, VP of marketing Chris Knape tells City Pages. They're available in a few varieties—from "Loaded Crack" (sounds good) to "Sloppy Crack" (sounds horrifying)—at all dozen-ish HopCat locations, including one in downtown Minneapolis.

But come January, you won't be able to order them anymore. At least, not by that name: HopCat's losing the "Crack Fry" moniker, one that "is not funny and never was," according to the brand.

"We chose the name more than 11 years ago as a reference to the addictive quality of the fries and their cracked pepper seasoning, without consideration for those the drug negatively affected. We were wrong," Mark Gray, CEO of HopCat parent company BarFly Ventures writes in a statement.

Knape tells CP that this decision was an internal one—even in our outraged-about-everything climate, people didn't push back on the name. "We felt it was the right thing to do," he says simply.

You can read the full statement from HopCat below, or pop in those headphones and let Mark tell it to ya himself.