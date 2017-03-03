HopCat will bring 100 taps and Detroit-style pizza to downtown Minneapolis
Nicollet Mall has been under major construction for almost a year, but the new businesses are starting to open just in time for the summer drinking season.
HopCat, a big, beery chain with 13 mostly Midwest locations is due to arrive sometime this summer at the base of the Nic on 5th, a 26-story luxury apartment tower in downtown Minneapolis.
Along with 100 tap lines (including 30 Minnesota-made beers) and 100 patio seats, you can expect beer-battered "crack fries," half-pound burgers, build-your-own mac & cheese, and "Detroit-style" pizza, square deep-dish pie with the sauce poured on top.
In addition to the tap beers, there will be ciders, Belgian and specialty bottled beers, signature cocktails, and a full bar.
Opens this summer
465 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
hopcat.com
Comments
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content