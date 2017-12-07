Holy shit, United Noodles found a big-ass lizard hiding in their produce pallets

Thus begins a Wednesday Facebook post from Minneapolis' United Noodles asking for help identifying -- and potentially taking care of -- a big ol' reptile that somehow made its way to the Asian grocer.

Dozens of amateur herpetologists offered their take on what the scaly little stowaway might be (bearded dragon, Bolivian tree lizard, Dart from Stranger Things). But it's actually a fence lizard of some sort (Sceloporus sp.), according to a comment from the Minnesota Herpetological Society, who would, we assume, know about these things.

A handful of folks -- some of whom are already lizard owners -- have offered to take the feller in or act as fosters until a more permanent solution comes along.

Where did he come from? Where will he go? Had he been planning a pilgrimage to the Midwest's largest Asian grocery store? Was he just trying to order ramen?

We've reached out to United Noodles to find out what happened to the lizard and will keep you updated on this extremely important story as it develops.