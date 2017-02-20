Hi-Lo Diner bought a bunch of Girl Scout Cookies and they are making dessert dreams come true
Some local Girl Scout troop has gotta be feeling a bit richer these days.
The dedicated pastry chefs over at Hi-Lo Diner just bought a bunch of boxes of the good stuff and are incorporating them into their already over-the-top sugary creations.
Their Hi-Tops (donuts topped with all kinds of sweet and savory stuff), pies, malts, shakes, and even cocktails will not escape the Girl Scout Cookie's touch. Here's the menu, available only for a limited time:
Gimme Samoa That Hi-Top with Samoas, cookie crunch whip cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, toasted coconut, and a Samoa
612-353-6568
hi-lo-diner.com
Comments
Happening Today
More from Food & Drink
Sponsor Content