Hi-Lo Diner bought a bunch of Girl Scout Cookies and they are making dessert dreams come true

The dedicated pastry chefs over at Hi-Lo Diner just bought a bunch of boxes of the good stuff and are incorporating them into their already over-the-top sugary creations.

Their Hi-Tops (donuts topped with all kinds of sweet and savory stuff), pies, malts, shakes, and even cocktails will not escape the Girl Scout Cookie's touch. Here's the menu, available only for a limited time:

Gimme Samoa That Hi-Top with Samoas, cookie crunch whip cream, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, toasted coconut, and a Samoa

Peanut Butter's My Jam Cocktail, an ice cream cocktail made with Do-Si-Dos, bourbon, Crème de Cassis, Crème de Müre, & ice cream

Scout's Honor Pie with chocolate and peanut butter custard and crushed Peanut Butter Patties, topped with whipped cream and a whole Peanut Butter Patty.

Malts & Shakes: choose from Samoa, Thin Mint, S'more, and Peanut Butter Patties