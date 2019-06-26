Hey, what’s the deal with… Those giant Y's at A Baker's Wife and Surly's lights?

Our first HWTDW came from Reddit, specifically r/TwinCities, where u/ArrayzStartAtZero wants to know: “What is the red light for at Surly Brewing?”

Maybe you’ve noticed them, too—the red and yellow lights outside the brewery’s Malcolm Avenue compound (plus another set inside, by the host stand). Sometimes they’re dark, but sometimes they’re lit, glowing steadily or flashing on and off.

We’re usually pretty lit while we’re sipping Surlys in the beer garden too, which might be why we never thought to ask anyone what, exactly, those lights mean. Until today.

“Here’s the short answer for why it’s there,” Surly’s senior PR and communications manager Tiffany Jackson writes in an email. “The lights serve as a reminder to visitors that this truly is a production brewery and serves to connect them to that process. If it’s flashing red, beer is being brewed while you enjoy your Furious and pizza. Have another, we’re making more.”

And there you have it. But since we’re always one for the long answer, we got Surly head brewer Ben Smith on the horn to talk specifics.

“If that red light’s on, it means we’re actively brewing, so we’ve got a batch of Furious, Xtra Citra, Grapefruit Supreme, whatever moving through the brew house,” Smith explains. The lights can also indicate assorted operational goings-on, like a tank that’s being cleaned.

Steady yellow: good. Blinking yellow? Maaaybe not so good.

The lights also tell brewers when there’s an operator request. “If you’re inside the brew house, there’s a big horn that goes off, basically telling the brewer to get off his ass and do something,” Smith chuckles, “whether it’s adding hops, adding some brewing salts, starting to pump wort into the cellar... those are all things that you have to get up and manually do.”

In those situations, the red light will be on, but the yellow light will be flashing too.

“Alternatively, if something goes wrong and we have a major error... that also will flash,” Smith adds. It can be a tip for tour guides too—a silent indicator about what’s happening inside so they know what to expect before taking a group behind the scenes. “When we’re not doing anything, that yellow standby light is on.”

That flashing yellow should only go off for about a minute max—the operator can hit a button to clear it away. If it’s blinking for more than a couple minutes... that’s usually not a great sign. “Even if I’m having lunch or here with family on the weekend and it starts flashing, it gives me anxiety,” Smith laughs. “I always know what’s happening, for better or worse.”

He continues: “It’s fun, when I drive up I always know if something’s happening, if something’s wrong. It’s funny, at 7 o’clock, I’ll be driving in, and if that yellow light’s flashing I just go, ‘Oh no, what’s going on?’ If it’s just red, I’m like, ‘Oh. Sweet.’”

Item number two on our list of trivial-ish questions plaguing the populace came from in-house. Many of us here at City Pages HQ hail from south Minneapolis near A Baker’s Wife, a warm spot we hold close to where our hearts once resided.

If you, like us, have made your midsections doughy thanks to pastries from this Standish neighborhood stronghold, it’d be easy to take for granted the quaintness of the Holstein cow next to its wrought-iron bench, or the sketch of a rolling pin against a Heinz-yellow background on the establishment’s namesake sign. But really, what’s the deal with the enormous Ys on the standalone “bakery” signs?

The last letter of these bakery signs looms, by the uninformed eye’s estimate, 175 percent larger than their counterparts. Please note that this happens not just once, but twice, meaning the chances of it being a mistake are slim. Or: If it were, it was replicated!

In an attempt to get to the bottom of this conspiracY, City Pages contacted Olga Shogren of A Baker’s Wife. “Oh yeah. I have no idea,” she laughed. “We took over the business three years ago and many people ask us this question.”

Fact: The giant Y’s are older than your toddler.

“I don’t know if was put up by the previous owner, because the bakery has been around for, like, 28 years probably, and before that, this place was also a bakery space. So maybe it was put up even back then.”

By that point in our conversation, Shogren, too, was hooked on the chase. While she volunteered to do some sleuthing on her own time, we cased the joint IRL [read: we needed a doughnut]. Doing so revealed a sticker on one of the signs bearing the name of local sign company Schad-Tracy.

Via phone, Schad-Tracy’s Rick Ballantyne sounded befuddled when the signs weren’t ringing any bells. “I’ve been here for 24 years, but... I’ll see what I can find in our archives. It might take a little bit because they’re up in the rafters.” Just before signing off he acquiesced, “We don’t want mysteries!”

After a few days and “a bunch of digging,” Ballantyne responded with anti-answers: “We cannot find any paperwork on this location. [The owners] do not remember this job at all, and with the tall Y they think they would have remembered that. We are thinking that someone used one of our raceways [a technical term for a very specific sign part, which here means ‘we didn’t really do this’] and installed some letters on the raceway and that is why our name is on it.”

When we revisited the subject with Shogren, she informed us that she, too, had come up empty: “Still no new info. All I know is that it had been put up this way 30 years ago,” she said, repeating promises to let us know if she hears from previous owners.

Ultimately, in this digital age, when so little remains unknown, perhaps the hazy origin of A Baker’s Wife’s wonky signage is actually a rarity? Maybe the Why’s of Y’s simply aren’t always answerable, which makes them all the more fun in this (harmless) circumstance?

And yet, dear reader, this is where you choose how this story ends. If you, like Ballantyne, aren’t prone to enjoying mysteries, please do send us any clues you may have about the origin of the bakery’s giant Y’s. This should include shameful confessions of how your childhood friend threw rocks at the sign, only for the new Y to grow back monstrously larger—a pet theory with, admittedly, zero legs.

We, uh, not-so-secretly still wanna know the deal...

In Hey, What’s the Deal With... we’re tackling everyday oddities, random curiosities, and what-the-actual-fuck mysteries about life in the Twin Cities. Got a pressing but somewhat trivial Q about something you saw, heard, or thought about while stuck in traffic? Email us, and our crack investigative team just might try to figure it out.