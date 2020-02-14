Heritage Tea House has closed in St. Paul

“It has been an amazing two years serving you soul food, soul music, soul sessions and soulful energy at the Tea House,” Raeisha Williams, owner of Heritage, wrote in a letter published yesterday by Insight News. “Unfortunately, our time has come to an end, and in January we served our last meal before closing the doors to our University location in St. Paul.”

As recently as this past October, Williams told City Pages:

We are on University and Western, and this is a community that is ever changing, and we’re inside a historical building that was a dairy factory. It’s both adding the historical piece, and merging it with the future, and we’re excited to be here in St. Paul.

Just a few weeks after City Pages’s visit, Heritage turned to the community, humbly asking for help to keep the University Avenue brick-and-mortar operation running. Though generosity of spirit abounded, funding seemed hard to come by.

When Williams announced her tea house’s closure, she reinforced to customers that a portion of Heritage’s signature menu items – like their soul wings, Hibiscus Punch, and more – will remain available from their US Bank Stadium kiosk to event ticket holders. Look for them on the main concourse in section 134.

Sadly, the St. Paul spot’s fantastic record collection and comfy couches won’t make the trek to Minneapolis’s arena, even as Heritage’s spirit and flavors follow wherever they go.