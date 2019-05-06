Here's where to go for Mother's Day brunch

You get it. Whoever your mom or mom-figure is, I think we can agree: they rule. They shape who you are, know how to get real, and have likely embarrassed you -- unintentionally, of course -- at some point in your life. But they’re there for you.

Or maybe you just know some moms who could stand to be waited on for an hour or two. Why not treat ‘em to a nice meal on Mother’s Day?

Tiffany Sports Lounge

Renovated and expanded, Tiffany Sports Lounge is the quintessential neighborhood gathering spot and sports bar for Highland. Its cozy booths and expansive bar welcome all, and that includes moms. On Mother’s Day, Tiffany’s is serving up free brunch and bottomless mimosas to all moms who bring along three or more guests. Your party will be more than satisfied with options including Nut’s Nana Toast (brioche French toast stuffed with caramelized bananas and walnuts), the smoked salmon scrambler, and the intriguingly named Caits Bacon Cake Dippers, which are “pancakes cooked over a slab of smoked bacon with maple syrup for dipping.” Don’t worry, a smaller version can be made for kiddos who come along. And if mimosas aren’t mom’s thing, Tiffany’s has you covered with an extensive Bloody Mary bar. 2051 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul, 651-690-4747; tiffanysportslounge.com

Tullibee

Make a day of it with mom and start things off with brunch at Tullibee, where executive chef Matt Leverty will be serving some specials in addition to the usual menu. How does a savory gouda waffle with smoked salmon, caviar, and creme fraiche sound? Yeah: delicious. Leverty also has souped-up avocado toast on the menu and a killer croque madame. Keep the day going by checking out the pop-up market in the hotel’s lobby, created in partnership with The Scout Guide. Vendors will be offering florals, illustrations, skincare products, jewelry, and more. Entrance to the market is free, but Tullibee asks that you register by Eventbrite. (And don’t forget you can purchase a day pass to the Hewing’s rooftop sauna and pool.) 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 651-468-0600; hewinghotel.com/tullibee-restaurant

St. Genevieve

Take your mom to France for Mother’s Day! That’s basically what happens when you step into St. Genevieve. For $31 a person, you’ll receive two courses of your choice from a special Mother’s Day menu. There’s a pea salad with green goddess dressing and hazelnuts, shrimp ceviche, Wagyu Denver steak with potato pavé and salsa verde, and a buckwheat galette filled with ham and a sunny-side-up egg. Mom will have a lot of tough choices to make here. Kids coming along? There’s a special $12 menu just for them. St. Genevieve will also have pastries, oysters, and beignets available a la carte. Make your reservations quickly -- seats are filling up. 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis, 612-353-4843; stgmpls.com

The Naughty Greek

Get your tickets now for The Naughty Greek’s Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch! Served at their University Avenue location, brunch will be served in three courses, with multiple options within each course. Plus, you have your choice of beverage. Sparkling Greek rosé sounds pretty choice, especially when paired with zucchini fritters, lemon and oregano quarter chicken, and a lemon olive oil cake. Jazz provided by Zino’s Jazz Standards. The menu for adults is $39 a person, while kids eat for $12. 2400 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 651-219-4438 x2; thenaughtygreek.com

Dulceria Bakery

Head to Dulceria Bakery not just for the treats -- though you should totally go for the treats -- but for a floral workshop on Saturday, May 11 from 4 until 7 p.m. Sixty bucks gets you some hands-on experience with and light instruction in making your very own bouquet from Edifloral. Want to make more than one? Feel free to snag another ticket! Then, sink your teeth into some of the special vegan, gluten-free, and traditional pastries Dulce will have available. Register online by May 7 to reserve your spots! 1439 E. 42nd St., Minneapolis, 612-886-1180; dulceriabakery.com

Bar Brigade

Bar Brigade is smart. They know a lot of people will feel beholden to celebrating Mother’s Day, well, on Mother’s Day. But they know that moms should be formally recognized more than one day out of the year. Probably why they’re serving their Mother’s Day brunch on May 11 and May 12. Bar Brigade’s vibe and food are so good, maybe you should just take mom out twice. While their Mother’s Day menu hasn’t yet been posted or announced, you can count on Bar Brigade to deliver classics done beautifully. 470 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul; barbrigade.com

Madden’s

It's simple math: Brunch + spa = good time. Who doesn’t love eating too much corned beef hash and then getting a hot stone massage on the same day? You and the mom in your life can live the dream and have it all at Madden's. For $24.95 a person, you can enjoy pancakes, fritters, huevos rancheros, eggs Benedict, and so much more all while delighting in your proximity to lovely Gull Lake. Follow this meal up with a massage, mani/pedi, body wrap, or facial. 11266 Pine Beach Peninsula, Brainerd, 218-829-2811; maddens.com