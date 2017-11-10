Here’s where to find free meals in the Twin Cities this Veterans Day

Some offer totally free meals, others discounts -- and you can find a full roundup of offers across the country here -- but we've gathered some of the best deals in and around the Twin Cities below.

Applebee’s: Free meal from the Veterans Day menu all day on Saturday, November 11.

Bar Louie: Get a free free flatbread or burger on Saturday, November 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small wings -- traditional or boneless -- and a side of fries on Saturday, November 11.

Cantina Laredo: Complimentary entrée (up to $20) all day long on Saturday, November 11.

Famous Dave’s: Every day should be Veterans Day, says Famous Dave’s, where vets get a free “Two Meat Salute” all day on Saturday, November 11. Comes with a side and a cornbread muffin.

IHOP: Free patriotic pancakes on Friday, November 10. Also, the' hop is donating $1 from every sale of those red, white, and blue pancakes to the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation all month long.

Red Robin: Free Double Tavern Burger and all the steak fries your stomach can handle, all day long on Saturday, November 11.

Rock Bottom Restaurant: In addition to brewing up a limited-edition Veterans Day IPA, the proceeds from which will go to military charities, Rock Bottom's giving vets free entrées all day on Saturday, November 11.

Texas Roadhouse: Vets can choose from a list of 10 entrées -- including a six-ounce sirloin, pork chop, or pulled pork dinner -- along with two sides and any Coca-Cola product, tea, or coffee during lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) on Saturday, November 11.

Don't see your restaurant's offer listed here? If you think it's a good one, shoot an email to [email protected]