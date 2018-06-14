Here's everything we know so far about St. Paul's massive Keg and Case Market

After extensive renovations, much eager anticipation by local food lovers, and a name change (it's now Keg and Case West 7th Market), the food hall is slated to open late this summer. The vendor lineup will include familiar faces alongside some intriguing newcomers:

The popular Five Watt Coffee , Pimento Jamaican Kitchen , and Rose Street Street Patisserie will all have market locations.

, , and will all have market locations. Appropriately for a former brewery site, there will be a mezzanine-level taproom overlooking the market, where Clutch Brewing Co. plans to offer ales, lagers, and craft sodas, with some of the beers featuring local ingredients.

plans to offer ales, lagers, and craft sodas, with some of the beers featuring local ingredients. Gazta and Enhancements , from the folks behind O’Cheeze and Dough Dough, will offer cheese plates, beer, wine, craft cocktails, and a grab-and-go cheese wrap station.

, from the folks behind O’Cheeze and Dough Dough, will offer cheese plates, beer, wine, craft cocktails, and a grab-and-go cheese wrap station. Green Bee Juicery will serve cold-pressed juice made from local produce as well as nutmilks.

will serve cold-pressed juice made from local produce as well as nutmilks. House of Halva is creating parfaits and mousses with halva—a sesame-based Middle Eastern candy—plus tahini and tahini smoothies. The halva will be be imported from Israel, while tahini will be made on-site. (Note that House of Halva will be closed from sundown on Friday through Saturday evening in observance of Shabbat.)

is creating parfaits and mousses with halva—a sesame-based Middle Eastern candy—plus tahini and tahini smoothies. The halva will be be imported from Israel, while tahini will be made on-site. (Note that House of Halva will be closed from sundown on Friday through Saturday evening in observance of Shabbat.) In Bloom is described in a press release as “a new concept from Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone of Revival and Corner Table acclaim.” There’s also a similarly vague “Revival Concept” from the same team—in an email, reps told City Pages they can't say much now beyond the fact that it won't be fried chicken-focused.

is described in a press release as “a new concept from Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone of Revival and Corner Table acclaim.” There’s also a similarly vague “Revival Concept” from the same team—in an email, reps told City Pages they can't say much now beyond the fact that it won't be fried chicken-focused. Spinning Wylde will have over 50 flavors of gourmet cotton candy made from organic cane sugar and plant-based dyes.

will have over 50 flavors of gourmet cotton candy made from organic cane sugar and plant-based dyes. Sweet Science Ice Cream is getting its first retail scoop shop. The ultra-premium ice cream is made with organic, local ingredients, and there will be gluten-free waffle cones as well as sundaes with all-natural toppings.

is getting its first retail scoop shop. The ultra-premium ice cream is made with organic, local ingredients, and there will be gluten-free waffle cones as well as sundaes with all-natural toppings. Croix Valley will sell BBQ and grilling sauces, marinades, dry rubs, and Bloody Mary seasonings—while the company has been around since 1996, this will be the first independent retail location. Look for limited runs of new sauces and seasonings.

will sell BBQ and grilling sauces, marinades, dry rubs, and Bloody Mary seasonings—while the company has been around since 1996, this will be the first independent retail location. Look for limited runs of new sauces and seasonings. As previously reported in City Pages, Forest to Fork is a wild-food grocer from Gentleman Forager founder Mike Kempenich. The store will stock wild-foraged mushrooms and edible plants, organically-cultivated exotic mushrooms, specialty herbs and produce, microgreens, unique berries and fruits.

is a wild-food grocer from Gentleman Forager founder Mike Kempenich. The store will stock wild-foraged mushrooms and edible plants, organically-cultivated exotic mushrooms, specialty herbs and produce, microgreens, unique berries and fruits. Hobby Farmer Canning Company will carry pickles, beets, and switchel, a tangy beverage made with apple cider vinegar, organic ginger juice, honey, and spices.

will carry pickles, beets, and switchel, a tangy beverage made with apple cider vinegar, organic ginger juice, honey, and spices. K’nack is a meat market with smoked bratwurst, bacon, salami, and more from the family behind the award-winning RJ’s Meats in Hudson, Wisconsin.

There are also a handful of non-food related retailers: Evla Pottery will sell pottery and abstract oil paintings from husband-and-wife artists Michael Coon and Kimberly Christenson; there's Studio Emme, a florist; and Worker B, which specializes in raw varietal honey, honey-based skincare products, pollinator apparel, and beeswax candles.

Keg and Case’s adjacent park will host events that could include family movie nights, summertime farmers and makers markets, fall festivals, a holiday market, tree lighting, and an ice bar, according to their website (where you can also find more on the vendors listed above).

Opening date? Still not set, but the site says "late summer 2018."

Keg & Case Market

928 Seventh St. W., St. Paul