Here's every Twin Cities restaurant that opened in 2018

Literally, if we're just talking Minneapolis and St. Paul—not counting Roseville's new food hall, leaving out Andrew Zimmern's controversial St. Louis Park Chinese food place, and not even including chain franchises—that's 80-plus places that landed here over the last 12 months. And there's a good chance we missed some! We are but human mortals with endless appetites and an addiction to social media. (If you spot one we skipped, you can email, Facebook message, rage tweet, etc.)

We've listed all the newbies by opening month below. How many have you tried? How many do you still need to check off your bucket list?

Ah, and if you're looking for a list of every place that went to restaurant heaven in 2018? That's here.

January

Ramen Kazama Como

Hamburguesas el Gordo Minneapolis

Fig + Farro

Biergarten Germania (which later closed)

Cafe Limon (also appears to have since closed)

February

Holman’s Table

Nye's Bar

Prime 6

Sweet Chow

Mama D's Southern Kitchen

So Good So You

The Cafe Meow



March

just/us

Surly Pizza Upstairs

Geek Love Cafe

Aloha Poke Co.

La Mesa

Pourhouse Uptown

MN Nice Cream

April

Grand Catch

The Bungalow Club

Tori 44

The Hideaway Burger Bar

Fish Bowl Poke

Parlour Bar St. Paul

Spring Cafe

Intown Sushi

Mr. Steven's Snuggery



May

Waffle Bar

El Jefe Cocina and Bar

Iron Ranger

Hot Indian Foods Downtown Minneapolis

Lola on the Lake

Sweet Science Como Lake



June

Meyvn

Mi Casa Su Casa

Centro (followed by Popol Vuh)

Sushi Train

Trapeze



July

Tap Society

Edwards Dessert Kitchen

ClusterTruck (later closed)

First Draft Taproom and Kitchen

R.A. MacSammy's Elbow Room

Catrina's Mexican Grill St. Paul

August

Hyacinth

Funky Grits

Los Ocampo Minneapolis Skyway

Mama Sheila's Soul Food Kitchen

El Burrito Minneapolis

Rose Street Patisserie St. Paul

Krungthep Thai

Misfit Coffee

Gray Fox Coffee & Wine

September

Home Street Home Cafe

Fhima's

Tavola

Seed Cafe

Trio Plant-Based

Vegan East Minneapolis

Apoy

Brim

Keg and Case Market (followed later by Revival Smoked Meats, In Bloom, MN Slice, etc.)

All Square

Birch's Lowertown

Momma's Kitchen

Dipped & Debris

October

Colita

Red Rabbit St. Paul

Animales Barbeque Co.

La Doña Cervezería



November

Boludo Empanadas

Guavas Cuban Cafe

Standish Cafe

Cargo Food Authority



December

Piggy Bank

Gold Room Restaurant and Lounge

Nico's Taco Bar on Como

Devil's Advocate



Also Opened at Some Point:

Noonie's Famous Jerk N Things

Thai Street Market St. Paul

Hwy 10 BBQ

Cajun Life