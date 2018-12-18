Here's every Twin Cities restaurant that opened in 2018
By our count, more than 80 restaurants opened this year in the Twin Cities alone.
Literally, if we're just talking Minneapolis and St. Paul—not counting Roseville's new food hall, leaving out Andrew Zimmern's controversial St. Louis Park Chinese food place, and not even including chain franchises—that's 80-plus places that landed here over the last 12 months. And there's a good chance we missed some! We are but human mortals with endless appetites and an addiction to social media. (If you spot one we skipped, you can email, Facebook message, rage tweet, etc.)
We've listed all the newbies by opening month below. How many have you tried? How many do you still need to check off your bucket list?
Ah, and if you're looking for a list of every place that went to restaurant heaven in 2018? That's here.
January
Ramen Kazama Como
Hamburguesas el Gordo Minneapolis
Fig + Farro
Biergarten Germania (which later closed)
Cafe Limon (also appears to have since closed)
February
Holman’s Table
Nye's Bar
Prime 6
Sweet Chow
Mama D's Southern Kitchen
So Good So You
The Cafe Meow
March
just/us
Surly Pizza Upstairs
Geek Love Cafe
Aloha Poke Co.
La Mesa
Pourhouse Uptown
MN Nice Cream
April
Grand Catch
The Bungalow Club
Tori 44
The Hideaway Burger Bar
Fish Bowl Poke
Parlour Bar St. Paul
Spring Cafe
Intown Sushi
Mr. Steven's Snuggery
May
Waffle Bar
El Jefe Cocina and Bar
Iron Ranger
Hot Indian Foods Downtown Minneapolis
Lola on the Lake
Sweet Science Como Lake
June
Meyvn
Mi Casa Su Casa
Centro (followed by Popol Vuh)
Sushi Train
Trapeze
July
Tap Society
Edwards Dessert Kitchen
ClusterTruck (later closed)
First Draft Taproom and Kitchen
R.A. MacSammy's Elbow Room
Catrina's Mexican Grill St. Paul
August
Hyacinth
Funky Grits
Los Ocampo Minneapolis Skyway
Mama Sheila's Soul Food Kitchen
El Burrito Minneapolis
Rose Street Patisserie St. Paul
Krungthep Thai
Misfit Coffee
Gray Fox Coffee & Wine
September
Home Street Home Cafe
Fhima's
Tavola
Seed Cafe
Trio Plant-Based
Vegan East Minneapolis
Apoy
Brim
Keg and Case Market (followed later by Revival Smoked Meats, In Bloom, MN Slice, etc.)
All Square
Birch's Lowertown
Momma's Kitchen
Dipped & Debris
October
Colita
Red Rabbit St. Paul
Animales Barbeque Co.
La Doña Cervezería
November
Boludo Empanadas
Guavas Cuban Cafe
Standish Cafe
Cargo Food Authority
December
Piggy Bank
Gold Room Restaurant and Lounge
Nico's Taco Bar on Como
Devil's Advocate
Also Opened at Some Point:
Noonie's Famous Jerk N Things
Thai Street Market St. Paul
Hwy 10 BBQ
Cajun Life