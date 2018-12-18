Here's every Twin Cities restaurant that closed in 2018

Here's every bar, restaurant, and brewery that closed in Minneapolis and St. Paul that closed over the last 12 months. (We're keeping it to the Twin Cities specifically, but yes, we know you're still sad about Smalley's.)

Did we miss some? Probably, we're not perfect! Let us know by comment or email or Facebook message or Tweet or carrier pigeon.

Looking for a list of everything that opened in 2018? We've got that here.

January

510 Lounge and Private Dining

Viking Bar



February

Cap’s Grille

Geno’s



March

Vescio’s Italian

NorthGate Brewing

Wild Onion

King’s Wine Bar

Ryan's Pub

Legends Bar & Grill

Vicinity Coffee Nicollet

April

Silhouette Bakery & Bistro



May

Hamburguesas el Gordo St. Paul

Bar Louie Uptown

B'Wiched

Storm King BBQ



June

Muddy Pig

Rabbit Hole

Bonfire Grand Avenue

Ward 6

Biergarten Germania

Heirloom

Fabulous Fern's

Heyday

DiNokos Pizza



July

Rudolph’s

August

Salsa a la Salsa

Asian Taste

Jetset

September

Xavi

Lotus Uptown

Colossal Cafe

Pullman’s Pub

Grumpy's

The Curious Goat

Pourhouse Dinkytown

October

American Burger Bar

ClusterTruck

November

Great Waters Brewing

December

Draft Horse

Gyst Fermentation Bar (closed to become a class/events space)

Chef Shack Ranch Minneapolis (closed to go full-time catering)

Also closed at Some Point:

Deep Fried Goodness

Kim’s Vietnamese and Chinese

Lucy Coffee Cafe

Som Taste