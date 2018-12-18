Here's every Twin Cities restaurant that closed in 2018
Some had a good run, some lasted less than a year: Either way, it's time to pour one out for the eateries we lost in 2018.
Here's every bar, restaurant, and brewery that closed in Minneapolis and St. Paul that closed over the last 12 months. (We're keeping it to the Twin Cities specifically, but yes, we know you're still sad about Smalley's.)
Did we miss some? Probably, we're not perfect! Let us know by comment or email or Facebook message or Tweet or carrier pigeon.
January
510 Lounge and Private Dining
Viking Bar
February
Cap’s Grille
Geno’s
March
Vescio’s Italian
NorthGate Brewing
Wild Onion
King’s Wine Bar
Ryan's Pub
Legends Bar & Grill
Vicinity Coffee Nicollet
April
Silhouette Bakery & Bistro
May
Hamburguesas el Gordo St. Paul
Bar Louie Uptown
B'Wiched
Storm King BBQ
June
Muddy Pig
Rabbit Hole
Bonfire Grand Avenue
Ward 6
Biergarten Germania
Heirloom
Fabulous Fern's
Heyday
DiNokos Pizza
July
Rudolph’s
August
Salsa a la Salsa
Asian Taste
Jetset
September
Xavi
Lotus Uptown
Colossal Cafe
Pullman’s Pub
Grumpy's
The Curious Goat
Pourhouse Dinkytown
October
American Burger Bar
ClusterTruck
November
Great Waters Brewing
December
Draft Horse
Gyst Fermentation Bar (closed to become a class/events space)
Chef Shack Ranch Minneapolis (closed to go full-time catering)
Also closed at Some Point:
Deep Fried Goodness
Kim’s Vietnamese and Chinese
Lucy Coffee Cafe
Som Taste