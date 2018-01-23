Here's a big list of Minneapolis, St. Paul, and Bloomington bars open 'til 4 a.m. Super Bowl weekend
The Super Bowl is shaping up to be quite a drunk time for everyone.
There are the ice bars, the brewery bashes. There's the Como Park "Super Bold" Flower Show -- you just know those leaf-peepers can party. And then, there are the 120-odd bars that'll be open until 4 a.m. for the weekend of the big game.
The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal tracked down the full (current) list of locations in the Twin Cities where you can keep the fun going dangerously late next Thursday through Sunday.
Just 14 St. Paul establishments ended up with late-night-fun permits (not their official name). On the bar and restaurant side, stay up late at Dubliner Pub, Fitzgerald’s, Gray Duck Tavern, Eagle Street Grille, Handsome Hog, Hunan Garden, New Bohemia, Ox Carte Ale House, Public Kitchen and Bar, Ras Ethiopian Bar, and Sherwood Lounge. If you're staying at Embassy Suites St. Paul or Intercontinental St. Paul, you'll have until 4 to grab a nightcap at the hotel bar.
Bloomington, meanwhile, boasts 23 participating watering holes. Many more are hotel bars here: AC Hotel Bloomington Mall of America, JW Marriott Mpls MOA, Radisson Blu Mall of America, Sheraton Bloomington Hotel, Hyatt Regency Bloomington, Hilton Minneapolis/Bloomington, Embassy Suites Bloomington, and the Embassy Suites Minneapolis Airport.
You can also get extra sauced at Bloomington's Hooters or Hard Rock Cafe, or any one of these spots:
Joe Sensers Sports Grill and Bar
Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill
Cantina #1
Cantina Laredo #141
Ciao Bella
Cowboy Jack
Cowboy Jack Saloon
Crave
Dick's Last Resort
El Loro Mexican Grill and Cantina
Gameworks
Green Mill
SMAAASH Entertainment
Unsurprisingly, Minneapolis has the most opportunities for wee-hours debauchery, with 83 approved applicants. We're... not going to break them down by category. They're listed here in full:
Aqua Nightclub
Armory
Augie's Cabaret
Azul Nightclub
Bar Zia
BarFly
Barrio
Bistro 373
Blarney Pub & Grill
Brass Rail
Brit's Pub
Brothers Bar & Grill
Bullwinkle's
Cowboy Jacks
Crave Restaurant
Crowne Plaza Northstar Hotel
CSM Depot Hotel
Dakota Jazz Club
Dalton & Wade
Dan Kelly's Pub
Dancing Ganesha
Day Block Brewing
Downtown Cabaret
Dulono's
eagleBOLTbar
Embassy Suites
Erik the Red
Exchange Nightclub
Fine Line
First Avenue & 7th St Entry
Gay 90's
Gluek's
Grand Hotel
Guthrie Theater
Hewing Hotel
Hilton
Hop21
Hyatt Regency Minneapolis
Jackson's Hole
JD Hoyt's
Kado no Mise
Kieran's Irish Pub
Last Call
Loews Minneapolis Hotel
Lumber Exchange Event Center
LuMinn
Maruso's
Maxwell's American Pub
Mercury Dining Room & Shindig Event Center
Minneapolis Marriott City Center
Monarch Minneapolis
Murray's
Muse Event Center
Nye's Bar
Oceanaire
Orchestra Hall
Pizza Luce
Prime Six
Prive
PYRMD
Radisson Blu Hotel
Radisson Red Hotel
Randle's
Rick's Cabaret
Rock Bottom Brewery
Rouge at the Lounge
Shout House
Sneaky Pete's
Spearmint Rhino
Stadium Pizza and Diner
The 508
The Convention Center
The Corner Bar
The Local Irish Pub
The Loon Café
The Office Bar & Grill
The Pourhouse
The Saloon
The Seville Club
Town Hall Brewery
Union
W Minneapolis - The Foshay
Zelo
Have fun and stay safe out there, everyone.
