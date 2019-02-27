Here are the Twin Cities' 2019 James Beard Award semifinalists
The movie Oscars are over! You might be mad about it! Let's talk about the "Oscars of Food" instead!
This morning, the James Beard Award Foundation announced the 2019 list of Restaurant and Chef Award semifinalist nominees, and there are a whole bunch of Minneapolis-St. Paul names on it. Here's the 2019 list of Twin Cities folks in full:
Best New Restaurant
Popol Vuh, Minneapolis
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Diane Moua, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
Outstanding Restaurant
Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis
Outstanding Restaurateur
Brenda Langton and Timothy Kane, Spoonriver, Minneapolis
Outstanding Wine Program
The Bachelor Farmer, Minneapolis
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Rikki Giambruno, Hyacinth, St. Paul
Best Chef: Midwest
Thomas Boemer, In Bloom, Minneapolis
Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis
Daniel del Prado, Martina, Minneapolis
Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis
Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
Karyn Tomlinson, Corner Table, Minneapolis
Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe, Minneapolis
You can find all of 2019's semifinalists from around the country here; finalists will be announced on March 27.
There's a lot of overlap with last year's list of local JBA semifinalists, which included Grand Cafe (Best New Restaurant) and 112 Eatery (Outstanding Service), along with Salty Tart's Michelle Gayer for Outstanding Baker, Alex Roberts at Restaurant Alma for Outstanding Chef, and Diane Moua (then Yang) at Spoon and Stable for Outstanding Pastry Chef.
The 2018 Best Chef: Midwest semifinalist round also included Thomas Boemer, Corner Table; Steven Brown, Tilia; Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable; Ann Kim, Young Joni; Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe; and Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai.
But only one local chef—Gavin Kaysen—took home an award in 2018. (Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley won in the awards' "media" section for their co-authored cookbook: The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen.)
We'll also add a that there are a lot of CP favorites on here! Read our recent reviews of relative newbies like Hyacinth, Popol Vuh, Martina, and Hai Hai, or dig through our full list of restaurant reviews here.