Here are the Twin Cities' 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists

Newcomers like the reborn Grand Cafe (also a City Pages favorite) made the cut in several categories, while Hola Arepa's Christina Nguyen gets a nod for her latest effort, Hai Hai.

Elsewhere, Spoon and Stable pastry chef Diane Yang is in the running for Outstanding Pastry Chef, while 112 Eatery's team is recognized for Outstanding Service. And, of course, several locals are semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest.

The finalists will be announced on March 14. Here are the Minneapolis-St. Paul semifinalist nominees in full:

Outstanding Baker

Michelle Gayer, Salty Tart, Minneapolis (and St. Paul!)

Outstanding Chef

Alex Roberts, Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Diane Yang, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Best New Restaurant

Grand Cafe, Minneapolis

Outstanding Service

112 Eatery, Minneapolis

Best Chef: Midwest

Thomas Boemer, Corner Table, Minneapolis

Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis

Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis

Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe, Minneapolis

Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis