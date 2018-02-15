Here are the Twin Cities' 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists
The 2018 James Beard Award semifinalists were announced this morning—and, surprising no one who eats and drinks here in the Twin Cities on the regular, we have a pretty good showing.
Newcomers like the reborn Grand Cafe (also a City Pages favorite) made the cut in several categories, while Hola Arepa's Christina Nguyen gets a nod for her latest effort, Hai Hai.
Elsewhere, Spoon and Stable pastry chef Diane Yang is in the running for Outstanding Pastry Chef, while 112 Eatery's team is recognized for Outstanding Service. And, of course, several locals are semifinalists for Best Chef: Midwest.
The finalists will be announced on March 14. Here are the Minneapolis-St. Paul semifinalist nominees in full:
Best New Restaurant
Grand Cafe, Minneapolis
Outstanding Baker
Michelle Gayer, Salty Tart, Minneapolis (and St. Paul!)
Outstanding Chef
Alex Roberts, Restaurant Alma, Minneapolis
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Diane Yang, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
Outstanding Service
112 Eatery, Minneapolis
Best Chef: Midwest
Thomas Boemer, Corner Table, Minneapolis
Steven Brown, Tilia, Minneapolis
Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
Ann Kim, Young Joni, Minneapolis
Jamie Malone, Grand Cafe, Minneapolis
Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis
