Here are the local 2017 James Beard semifinalists
The 2017 James Beard Foundation just announced its restaurant and chef award semifinalists, and the list is stacked with some of our own local stars.
The awards are of course important because they recognize those who toil for our dining pleasure, but it also brings new eyes and new awareness to Minnesota and the delicious Midwest.
Congrats to all of the Minnesotan semifinalists, listed below. Winners will be announced on May 1 at a gala event in Chicago:
Best New Restaurant: Esker Grove
Outstanding Baker: Michelle Gayer of Salty Tart
Outstanding Bar Program: Marvel Bar
Outstanding Chef: Alex Roberts of Alma
Outstanding Pastry Chef: Diane Yang of Spoon & Stable
Best Chef Midwest:
Thomas Boemer of Corner Table and Revival
Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg of Pig Ate My Pizza and Travail
Steven Brown of Tilia and St. Genevieve
Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack and Chef Shack Ranch
Jim Christiansen of Heyday
Jorge Guzman of Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co.
Erick Harcey of Upton 43 and Victory 44
Ann Kim of Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, and Young Joni
