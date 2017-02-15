Here are the local 2017 James Beard semifinalists

The awards are of course important because they recognize those who toil for our dining pleasure, but it also brings new eyes and new awareness to Minnesota and the delicious Midwest.

Congrats to all of the Minnesotan semifinalists, listed below. Winners will be announced on May 1 at a gala event in Chicago:

Best New Restaurant: Esker Grove

Outstanding Baker: Michelle Gayer of Salty Tart

Outstanding Bar Program: Marvel Bar

Outstanding Chef: Alex Roberts of Alma

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Diane Yang of Spoon & Stable

Best Chef Midwest:

Thomas Boemer of Corner Table and Revival

Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg of Pig Ate My Pizza and Travail

Steven Brown of Tilia and St. Genevieve

Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack and Chef Shack Ranch

Jim Christiansen of Heyday

Jorge Guzman of Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co.

Erick Harcey of Upton 43 and Victory 44

Ann Kim of Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, and Young Joni