Here are the local 2017 James Beard semifinalists

Wednesday, February 15, 2017 by Mecca Bos in Food & Drink
Diane Yang of Spoon and Stable has been named as a 2017 James Beard semifinalist Carlos Gonzalez

The 2017 James Beard Foundation just announced its restaurant and chef award semifinalists, and the list is stacked with some of our own local stars. 

The awards are of course important because they recognize those who toil for our dining pleasure, but it also brings new eyes and new awareness to Minnesota and the delicious Midwest.

Congrats to all of the Minnesotan semifinalists, listed below. Winners will be announced on May 1 at a gala event in Chicago: 

Best New Restaurant: Esker Grove 

Outstanding Baker: Michelle Gayer of Salty Tart 

Outstanding Bar Program: Marvel Bar 

Outstanding Chef: Alex Roberts of Alma 

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Diane Yang of Spoon & Stable 

Best Chef Midwest: 
Thomas Boemer of Corner Table and Revival
Mike Brown, Bob Gerken, and James Winberg of Pig Ate My Pizza and Travail
Steven Brown of Tilia and St. Genevieve
Lisa Carlson of Chef Shack and Chef Shack Ranch 
Jim Christiansen of Heyday
Jorge Guzman of Brewer’s Table at Surly Brewing Co.
Erick Harcey of Upton 43 and Victory 44
Ann Kim of Pizzeria Lola, Hello Pizza, and Young Joni 

