Here are a bunch of good tweets about Trump serving cold fast food to Clemson

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 by Emily Cassel in Food & Drink
Another Susan Walsh, AP

In case you missed it, this happened Monday night:

Yes, the president of the United States of America served visiting Clemson football players cold fast food to "celebrate" their national championship.

I don't really have the energy to clown on the whole situation because I no longer feel anything that isn't "sad" or "entirely unmoored from reality" when I think about this administration. There's an empty room with "Yakety Sax" playing on a loop where the political joke machine once was. 

Anyway, here are some funny observations from other people. May they bring you a fleeting moment of joy as we careen towards the inevitable end of it all.

