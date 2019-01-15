Here are a bunch of good tweets about Trump serving cold fast food to Clemson

Here’s a video I shot of President Trump showing off his 300 hamburgers. pic.twitter.com/P06S6I5w07 — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 14, 2019

Yes, the president of the United States of America served visiting Clemson football players cold fast food to "celebrate" their national championship.

I don't really have the energy to clown on the whole situation because I no longer feel anything that isn't "sad" or "entirely unmoored from reality" when I think about this administration. There's an empty room with "Yakety Sax" playing on a loop where the political joke machine once was.

Anyway, here are some funny observations from other people. May they bring you a fleeting moment of joy as we careen towards the inevitable end of it all.

This is the news photo that would make a returning time traveler realize they fucked something up pic.twitter.com/DwKe35Uicm — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 15, 2019

White House Staffer, choking through tears - "I... guess... we could... use the... Lincoln gravy boats... for the... Mc... the McNug... the McNugget sauces." ������ pic.twitter.com/cLxJeYnBwr — W. Kamau Bell (@wkamaubell) January 15, 2019

I’m sorry I can’t hear broke.. https://t.co/X3TS3mgweH — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) January 15, 2019

WELCOME TO THE WHITE HOUSE, GUAC COSTS EXTRA! pic.twitter.com/uFjyRYSbcI — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) January 14, 2019

OK computer, enhance.... rotate 180 degrees.... Stop. Enhance once m-- oh dear GOD no pic.twitter.com/T3tRnCoDkN — please @ me for access to my powerful brain (@ChrisCaesar) January 15, 2019

(quietly) Man in the White Castle — Patrick Blanchfield (@PatBlanchfield) January 15, 2019

Forgot to share these. pic.twitter.com/wogJLYZalD — The Ultimate Worrier (@maggieserota) January 15, 2019

Can you imagine winning a national championship and going to the White House only to have an obese clown give you a cold quarter pounder — Fruit Brute (@heyitsurban) January 15, 2019

Actual POTUS quote: “We have some very large people who like to eat.” @realDonaldTrump — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 14, 2019

this is exactly the type of sentence I imagined reading when he was elected pic.twitter.com/Lmv2Dyj8I5 — Zach (@floyding) January 15, 2019

Trump definitely dreamed of someday starring in a McDonald's commercial set in the White House, surrounded by football players. In his dream the players were all in full pads and he was "giving my very strongest endorsement" to something called The Sex Burger. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) January 15, 2019

one of the strangest things about having trump as president is how he simultaneously embodies white racial reaction AND every pre-Obama racist joke about how a black president would behave https://t.co/dR6TdjaIhi — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) January 14, 2019

"Sir, this is literally a Wendy's" https://t.co/VU0Dt5Hw6Z — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) January 14, 2019

Lvl 1 crook vs. Lvl 35 boss pic.twitter.com/AutmkeKVnh — Jebhead 🌹 (@latenightposter) January 15, 2019

every photograph of the american government just naturally looks like a collage from a dead kennedys album now pic.twitter.com/pgvHBkZI3L — Patrick Cosmos (@veryimportant) January 15, 2019

I should note that, at one point tonight, President Trump said he bought 300 hamburgers. Later, he claimed he bought 1,000 hamburgers. — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) January 15, 2019

POTUS really threw them a 5th grade perfect attendance party https://t.co/5qKJZvcZjd — Dad (@fivefifths) January 15, 2019

lmfao $500,000 in silver platters holding $29.50 of lukewarm dog shit congratulations clemson pic.twitter.com/lb1vvlOG7F — KT Nelson (@KrangTNelson) January 14, 2019

I love our president's "50% off at a carpeting store" photo instincts. pic.twitter.com/SVaY6dAP4H — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) January 15, 2019

Folks the truth is that catering a party with fast food is actually awesome (esp regional/bougie/niche fast food like In-n-Out or Shake Shack) BUT Trump and the entire White House are sacks of shit so when THEY do it it’s very bad — your friend Helen (@hels) January 15, 2019

If you ignore the existential horror of the present moment, it is pretty funny that the president is a big dumb guy who can’t stop eating burgers — official pixelated boat facebook account (@pixelatedboat) January 15, 2019

Wendys and McDonalds social media teams on an after hours conference call trying to decide if they should call the president a dumbass on Twitter — Max (2019) (@DieRobinsonDie) January 15, 2019