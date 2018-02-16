Herbivorous Butcher is bringing a vegan food truck to Minneapolis-St. Paul streets

From the forthcoming vegan eatery Three of a Kind Foods to the downright excellent dairy-free mac and "cheese" at Calhoun Square's new all-vegetarian hot spot Fig + Farro, it feels like 2018 will be a big year for cutting out milk and meat. It's starting to almost seem like you have options as a person adhering to a plant-based diet. And you're about to have another one: Herbivorous Butcher will hit the road in a new food truck this summer.

Aubry and Kale Walch, co-owners of the Northeast vegan butchery, told Minneapolis/St. Paul Magazine that their truck will be ready by June, when they'll take to the streets of downtown Minneapolis. And don't fret, people of St. Paul -- they're getting the truck licensed there, too, and will pop by breweries and more in both cities.

As for the menu, details are still sparse, but the brother-sister duo did have one enticing bit of info to share: They'll have chicken-free fried chicken.

"We did a take on Kentucky Fried Chicken's Double-Down for a food festival in Los Angeles," Kale told the mag. "It came out really, really well."

Until summer rolls around, you can always visit the Herbivorous B at 507 First Ave. NE, Minneapolis. (The Mock Muffaletta is back for a few more days. Just sayin'.)