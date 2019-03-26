That's the case for Bull's Horn in south Minneapolis. The city has determined that the reborn dive and Twin Cities gem needs to repave their lot—and they're trying not to do it in a half-assed way that leads to stormwater runoff that pollutes our freshwater sources and mucks up water quality. (The Ericsson neighborhood bar is right by the Minnehaha Creek Watershed Area, near both the Mississippi River and Lake Hiawatha.)

But doing so sustainably comes with a heckuva price tag: Installing a rain garden, cisterns, and permeable surfaces is going to cost the bar about $114,000. So, last week, they launched a GoFundMe campaign—"Bull's Horn Beer to Save Water"—to get them there.

"We are looking for help because we have plans to do a bang up job addressing stormwater runoff issues on our property," their campaign reads. They've already paid $29,000 for the first phase, according to the GoFundMe, and have received a $32,000 Natural Resources Opportunity Grant from Hennepin County since the project addresses water issues. The crowdfunding effort will ideally help the Horn raise another $15,000; they're covering the rest out of pocket.

Your donation gets you more than the warm, fuzzy feeling of being an amateur environmentalist. You'll also get a punch card for discounted brews, good for beers (and wine) at $5 a pop for one full year. Here's the runown:

2 beers for $10

5 beers for $25

10 beers for $50

15 beers for $75

20 beers for $100

It seems to be working: Thirsty, planet-conscious folks donated over a grand the day the campaign launched, and the bar is almost up to $2,000. The fundraising effort has been shared 150-plus times and is "trending," according to whatever complicated metric GoFundMe uses to determine such things.

"Having a small footprint is important to us," the BH team promises. (And, perhaps more importantly: "You can’t make beer without water!")

Fine print, additional details, and your shot at a bunch of discounted beers are all available here.