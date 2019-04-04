Beer! Oysters! Tacos! Po' boys! Ice cream! One of the best dang patios in Minneapolis!

Now we know when those shouted subjects with converge beside Minnehaha Falls: 11 a.m. on Friday, April 12.

Sea Salt revealed the date with an astrologically inclusive horoscope:

But: Will our state's ridiculously cruel weather ruin everything? The City Pages Long Range Forecast Action Desk paints a pleasant picture, with highs projected to be in the 50s.

Here's hoping Sea Salt doesn't get "punked" by Old Man Winter like last year.

Happy spring. Go gorge on seafood by a waterfall.