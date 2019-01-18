Hell yeah, the Twin Cities is sending another pastry master to the 'Olympics of Baking'

After a rigorous selection process, the 31-year-old Patisserie 46 and Rose Street Patisserie baker has risen to the top—like so much dough—to claim a spot on Team USA for the 2020 international Coupe du Monde Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie. She's one of 22 bakers who applied back in September 2017 and was tested over the past year.

In the baking world, this is technically referred to as "kind of a big fucking deal."

Bigger still is the fact that Goodpaster is the second pastry chef from Rose Street/Patisserie 46 to be selected for the team: Owner John Kraus won bronze in the Coupe’s patisserie category in 2015. From what we can gather, that's pretty unprecedented.

(Hey, we told you they were exceptional.)

"I‘m readying myself to experience the high-intensity work and learning process," Goodpaster said in a statement. "It’s such an intensive period of time—all with the goal of making the best bread and pastry in the world."

"I’m over the moon," Kraus added. "It’s going to be a great growing experience for her as a professional and also as a human. From my experience, I can say going through this opens your eyes to a world that you don’t even realize truly exists."

The Bakery World Cup was founded in 1992, and takes place every four years (like that other World Cup you might be more familiar with). Competing countries enter a team made up of their three best bakers in hopes of taking home top honors in their field.

Along with Goodpaster, who's participating in the viennoiserie category, the U.S. team includes Nicolas Zimmermann of La Fournette Bakery in Chicago (competing in the artistic design Category) and Jerod Pfeffer of 460 Bread in Driggs, Idaho (who will battle it out in the baguette/specialty bread category).