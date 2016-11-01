Harriet Brewing has announced on its Facebook page that it will close after January 31, 2017. The six-year-old brewery cited development plans for its property that do not align with the neighborhood taproom. After briefly considering relocating their big European-style brewery, Harriet's owners have instead decided to close shop early next year.

Harriet Brewing started as a home-brewing project by founder Jason Sowards, who was previously a chemical engineer. His beer first went on sale in early 2011, at the start of the second craft beer wave in Minnesota. When asked by City Pages in 2012 about the "hardest part" of turning home-brewing into a business, Sowards said, "Not resenting your hobby for creating personal debt and an overwhelming work load."

Harriet is the fourth Minnesota brewery to close since 2011.

Find the full statement from Harriet Brewing below: