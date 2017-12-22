Happy New Year, Como: Ramen Kazama opens January 1

Get ready, Como: Ramen Kazama lands in your neighborhood on New Years Day.

Kazama tells us his second ramen shop will feature "all the basic ramen" that make his Nicollet Avenue outlet so popular with south Minneapolis diners. The Como branch will also feature a handful of new items like Mazemen -- a broth-less bowl topped with kimchi, cucumber, a sous vide egg, pork belly and cashews -- that'll only be available at Como.

And here's another bit of good news for customers who don't feel like making themselves presentable. Unlike the south Minneapolis shop, which is dine-in only, you’ll be able to order food and skedaddle. Ramen Kazama Como will have three to-go rice dishes: a gluten-free beef bowl, karaage, and a vegan curry.

As for dining in, Kazama says: “We’re gonna serve really good ramen, fast."

The Como Kazama, which will occupy the space of the former Obento-Ya, is aiming for a "fun atmosphere," he says, and he describes the setting as cozy and intimate, with lots of wood accents and art by his friends on the walls.

Ramen Kazama no. 2 will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. for its grand opening, and from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m. Wednesday through Monday moving forward. (They'll be closed Tuesdays.)