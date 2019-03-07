Not 48 hours after Sol Taqueria surprised everyone with its Taco Tuesday opening on Nicollet and Diamond Lake, we've more tortilla-wrapped goodness to share: Habanero Tacos food truck is moving into Longfellow.

Habanero will head for 3223 E. Lake St., the former home of Lake Coffee House. That puts it across the street from another south Minneapolis Mexican food favorite, Sonora Grill, and just a few blocks from Urban Forage Winery and Cider House (where, crucially, you can bring your own food in).

Habanero Tacos

"We are still keeping our food truck," the Habanero Tacos team tells CP. "We decided to move to a permanent location because there's a high demand."

They add that they're sticking to the existing "epic and original menu" of burritos, quesadillas, and $10 trios of tacos until they feel like switching it up. (View the current truck menu in full below.) Also no plans for beer and wine yet, though that could someday change.

You won't have to wait long to try these tacos, either: The hope is to be open in just under two weeks, with a grand opening planned for Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Habanero Tacos Grill

3223 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

612-501-6929