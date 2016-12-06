Ha Tien grocery store now open in former St. Paul Byerly's

Suburban Avenue shoppers were pretty bummed when the old Byerly’s grocery store announced it was closing, especially since the carpeted supermarket had been in business since 1972. Among other amenities, the luxury grocer had drive-up service and live lobster tanks.

But times, they are a changin’, and the shifting demographic of the neighborhood meant the Byerly’s of yore was no longer sustainable. But no sooner did they take down the big blue signage than Ha Tien announced it would swoop in and start hanging its famous glistening barbeque pork and duck from the rafters.

Dry your eyes, lobster lovers. If this outpost of Ha Tien is anything like the University store, live seafood will also be on offer.

The Asian grocery is four times the size of the original store, and will also sell American groceries, toiletries, and household items.

And, breathe even easier knowing that Ha Tien's renowned banh mi, along with other grab-and-go prepared items, will be on offer. Byerly's never had sour sausage and pate on baguette.

Now open

1959 Suburban Ave., St. Paul

651-227-7136