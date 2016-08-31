Minnesota State Fair Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Or, maybe you're of the mindset that joining the crush of sweat, livestock feces, and sticky children isn't all that fun after all.

If you're in the latter camp, this Craigslist offer has got you. This enterprising citizen claims he will deliver "anything" you want to eat from the fair, and he'll deliver it by bike within five miles of the fairgrounds.

'Tis the season of deep fried glory

Are you craving cheese curds, but just don't want to deal with the hassle of going to the fair?

Deep fried Oreos are calling your name,

but you don't want to rub elbows with everyone and their great uncles.

Well lucky for you, I have a solution.

I'll be at the MN State Fair, you text me ANYTHING you want to eat from the great MN get together

and I will deliver it to you (within 5 miles) of the fair on my bicycle.

Placing orders in advance is recommended, 20% gratuity added to total.

We're not sure why he chose to present the ad as a poem with no discernible rhyme or meter, but then again just the notion of state fair food delivery is like floating on the wings of poesie. What could be more beautiful than taking delivery of a bucket of Sweet Martha's cookies, direct from the fair?

