Guavas Cuban Cafe opens today in south Minneapolis' ol' Xavi spot

Guavas Cuban Cafe opened its doors Wednesday at 5607 Chicago Ave. S. Owner Frank Machado -- known around town for his Twin Cities Paella stand/catering biz -- wanted to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the residential area where he lives and, now, works.

"Cuban food is something I grew up eating in Miami," Machado says. "It’s just food that’s dear to my heart even though I'm Venezuelan; it’s food I’m excited about."

What can diners expect at Guavas?

"We have sandwiches, rice bowls, grilled items with Spanish sauces," Machado says. "I wanted to keep it pretty traditional -- I got the recipes from uncles and things I learned at different restaurants along the way."

If the Cubano pictured above tastes half as good as it looks, Machado is on to something.

Guavas will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at first, but dinner hours will be added soon.

That space's previous tenant, Xavi, lasted two years before shutting down this fall.